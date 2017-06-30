PM Modi to inaugurate mega trade event for textiles today

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate India’s first-ever mega trade event for the textiles sector on Friday in Gandhinagar. The event ‘Textiles India 2017’, organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles, is aimed at showcasing the country as a global sourcing hub and investment destination.

The three-day event is expected to see participation from 2,500 international buyers, over a 1,000 international and domestic exhibitors and several top fashion designers.

A mega exhibition has also been organised. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, along with Union ministers including finance minister Arun Jaitley, commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman and textile minister Smriti Irani are scheduled to participate in the three-day event, which is being held at Mahatma Mandir and Helipad group.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla group; B.K. Goenka, chairman, Welspun Group; Sanjay Lalbhai, chairman and managing director, Arvind Ltd; and Gautam Singhania, CMD, Raymond Group are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The textile industry contributes 10% to manufacturing production, 2% of India’s GDP and up to 13% of the country’s export markets, according to its official website. With over 45 million people employed directly, the textile industry is one of the largest sources of employment generation of the country.

In keeping with the goal of making India’s development inclusive and participative, the government’s key focus has been on increasing textile manufacturing by building the best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure, upgradation of technology, fostering innovation, and enhancing skills traditional strengths in the textile sector.

The mega exhibition is to showcase the value chain of India. The aim is to position Textiles India as a mega annual international event bringing global and Indian leaders on one platform. From farm to fibre to fabric to fashion, the aim is to showcase India’s strength in the entire gamut of textile and apparel value chain.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, held a massive roadshow on Thursday in Saurashtra’s Rajkot region. Earlier on Friday, Modi inaugurated two water projects in Gujarat’s Modasa district asserting that farmers across the state will soon get water through various irrigation schemes.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to his home state this calendar year and his party has set an ambitious target to win over 150 out of 182 seats in the state elections that are scheduled to be held in December.

Meanwhile, textile traders across the state are on a three-day bandh starting 28 June, protesting against 5% GST on textiles.