Vijay Diwas: Nirmala Sitharaman, armed forces pay tributes to heroes of 1971 war

Nirmala Sitharaman, army chief General Bipin Rawat, vice chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. and chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa laid wreaths at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in India Gate on Vijay Diwas. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and top brass of the armed forces on Saturday paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

Sitharaman, army chief General Bipin Rawat, chief of the air staff Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa and vice chief of the Indian Navy Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P. laid wreaths at the Amar Jawan Jyoti in India Gate, paying respect to the fallen heroes of the war.

“On #VijayDiwas, the nation remembers the courage & sacrifice of soldiers in Indo-Pak war of 1971 which led to the stunning victory of India over Pakistan,” the defence minister tweeted.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated on this day every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, which had led to the creation of Bangladesh. On 16 December 1971, nearly 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had raised white flags and surrendered to the Indian Army. The victory followed the creation of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

A number of functions were organised in Delhi and elsewhere to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan.