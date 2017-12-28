Triple talaq bill tabled in Lok Sabha after Narendra Modi appeals for consensus

Introducing the bill in the House, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “This law is for women’s rights and justice.” Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Union government on Thursday introduced The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which seeks to criminalize the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims, in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill aims to protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Introducing the bill in the House, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “This law is for women’s rights and justice.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting, called for a consensus in the passage of the bill on making instant triple talaq a punishable offence. Addressing reporters, parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said, “The Prime Minister appealed for a consensus in passage of the ‘Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage’ Bill.”

However, in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the bill was opposed, with parties calling the bill “unconstitutional” and said the bill lacked legal coherence.

“It is the framing of this bill which is faulty. It is flawed. There are many internal contradictions in the bill. I am not going to the merit of the bill. Our party supports the empowerment of women. This bill needs reconsideration and needs to be redrafted,” Biju Janata Dal MP Bhartruhari Mahtab said.

“My primary objection to the bill is two fold. It violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. There is an absence of consistency with current legal framework. If this bill is passed, it will lead to injustice to Muslim women and lead to the abandonment of women,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Supreme Court in August had declared the practice of triple talaq unconstitutional.

