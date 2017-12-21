2G scam verdict: Special CBI court acquits A. Raja, Kanimozhi, others

A file photo of former telecom minister and DMK leader A. Raja. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday acquitted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders A. Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 other accused in the 2008 2G spectrum allocation scam case.

The other accused were Raja’s ex-private secretary R.K. Chandolia, Reliance ADAG Group managing director Gautam Doshi, its senior vice president Hari Nair, group president Surendra Pipara, Swan telecom promoter Vinod Goenka, Unitech Ltd managing director Sanjay Chandra, Essar Group promoters Anshuman and Ravi Ruia, its director (strategy and planning) Vikas Saraf, Loop Telecom promoters Kiran Khaitan and her husband I.P. Khaitan, along with Loop Telecom Pvt. Ltd, Loop Mobile India Ltd and Essar Tele Holding.

Reliance Telecom Ltd, Swan Telecom Pvt. Ltd and Unitech Wireless (Tamil Nadu) Pvt. Ltd were also facing prosecution before the court of special CBI judge O.P. Saini.

Saini said, “I have no hesitation in holding that record is not sufficient and the prosecution has miserably failed in proving charges. All accused are acquitted.”

In 2008, during A. Raja’s tenure as telecom minister, 2G licences were awarded on a first-come-first-served basis to new entrants and CDMA operators migrating to GSM technology, at a price discovered in an auction held seven years earlier.

On 2 February 2012, the apex court cancelled 122 telecom licenses and spectrum allocated to nine companies in January 2008, holding that the process of allocation was flawed. The court further directed that the spectrum or any natural resource must be auctioned, dealing a political blow to the then Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

This was based on a report submitted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which revealed that the 2G licences had been issued to telecom operators at throwaway prices causing a loss of Rs1.76 trillion to the exchequer. Licences had been issued to applicants who had suppressed facts, disclosed incomplete information, submitted fictitious documents and used fraudulent means, the report said.

The apex court verdict set the stage for an investigation and trial to prosecute those involved. The CBI had told the court that there was a loss of Rs30,984 crore due to the scrapping of licenses.