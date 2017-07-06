Tamil Nadu: textile industry observes strike demanding abolition of GST

Erode (Tamil Nadu): The textile industry in Erode on Thursday commenced a six-day strike demanding abolition of the goods and services tax (GST) on textile goods.

More than 10,000 power looms, 5,000 textile retail shops and 400 textile bleaching, dyeing and printing units participated in the strike, industry sources said. After GST was rolled out, the Erode Handloom Cloth Merchants Association, Power Loom Weavers Association and bleaching and dyeing units had made a representation to the centre for abolishing the 5% GST imposed on textile goods.

More From Livemint »

Erode Handloom Cloth Merchants Association president R. Ravichandan claimed that “strike is total. About Rs30 crore worth business would be affected in a day due to the strike. We will continue the strike till July 11”.