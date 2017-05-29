Jharkhand rail track leading to Delhi blown up by Maoists

Maoists blew up a railway track between Chichaki-Karmabad stations in Giridih district of Jharkhand on Sunday midnight. Photo: PTI

Giridih: Maoists began their day-long bandh in Jharkhand on Monday by blowing up a railway track on the Howrah-New Delhi Grand Chord section, disrupting movement of several trains including the Rajdhani Express.

Superintendent of Police (Railway), Dhanbad, Asim Vikrant Minz said the track was blown up between Chichaki-Karmabad stations under the Dhanbad railway division at around 12.40 am, shortly after the bandh began midnight on Sunday.

Several long-distance trains including Kalka Mail, three Rajdhani Express trains, Hatia-Patna Express and Howrah-Dehradun Express were stranded following the incident, railway officials said. Many goods trains were also regulated at different places.

Senior divisional commercial manager (Dhanbad) A.K. Jha said that railway services on the route were restored after 7.40 am. Railway officials and Railway Protection Police force from Hazaribagh had rushed to the spot immediately after the explosion, the police said.

In another incident, Maoists torched a vehicle at Dhawatand on Dumri road during the bandh called by them in support of their various demands, said Giridih superintendent of police Akhilesh B. Beriar. They also set ablaze an earth-moving machine of a contractor engaged in constructing a bridge over Barakar river on the Dumri-Birni border in the district, said sub-divisional police officer Deepak Sharma .

A Lohardaga report said the bandh has evoked partial response as most of the shops and markets were open but long- distance buses did not ply. Adequate security arrangements have been made in Lohardaga as well as Naxal-hit Khunti districts in view of the bandh.

The Maoists have called the bandh to protest the amendment to century-old land acts of the state, the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act and the new domicile policy.