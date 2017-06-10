Haryana may start Telugu courses for children of Telangana migrants: Khattar

Hyderabad: The Haryana government will consider setting up distance language courses in Telugu to enable children of migrants from Telangana to study their mother tongue, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday.

Khattar, who is in Hyderabad to participate in the ‘Modi Fest’ programme held by the state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unit, said Haryana will partner with Telangana as part of the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’ programme initiated by centre. “Soon a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the two states,” he added.

Telangana is not a stranger as a state to Haryana, as both had partnered in an arts and crafts event held recently in his state, said Khattar. He said that there are many people from the Telugu-speaking state who are working in the cities of Faridabad and Gurgaon in Haryana.

On the BJP’s performance at the centre over the last three years, the chief minister said uncertainty and insecurity prevailed among the people of India before the party took power in 2014. “People voted for Narendra Modi and his vision,” he said.

Khattar also said that there is zero tolerance for corruption now with BJP at the centre, and that it brought the VIP culture through an end, to avoid inconvenience to the public. “Not only that, but we are also trying to change the mindset of people in India who think that having a girl child is a burden on families,” the Haryana chief minister said.

Claiming that the centre has also helped the farming community across the state through various interventions, Khattar said that earlier there used to be long lines of farmers in front of shops to purchase urea. “And today there are no such queues. In fact, shop owners are asking farmers to come and purchase urea as there is no shortage now,” he added.

Secunderabad member of Parliament and labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya and other BJP leaders from Telangana also attended the ‘Modi Fest’ programme and talked about various schemes initiated by the centre.