Last Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 07 06 PM IST

Nawaz Sharif pays tribute to Burhan Wani on death anniversary

Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to militant commander Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian security forces on this day last year

Sajjad Hussain
Nawaz Sharif said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force. Photo: AP
Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday paid tribute to militant commander Burhan Wani, saying his death “infused a new spirit in the struggle for freedom” in the Kashmir Valley.

Sharif, in a message on the first death anniversary of Wani’s killing, said that India cannot suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir through use of brute force. Wani, a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces on this day last year.

    “The blood rendered by Burhan Muzaffar Wani has infused a new spirit in the freedom movement. The Kashmiri people are steadfast to take their movement to logical conclusion,” he said. Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

    He also emphasized the need for implementing the United Nation resolutions on Kashmir and asked India to accept Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. PTI

    First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 07 06 PM IST
    Topics: Nawaz Sharif Burhan Wani Burhan Wani death anniversary Kashmir Hizbul Mujahideen

