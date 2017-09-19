Donald Trump at UNGA: Time to expose those giving safe havens to terror groups

US President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGN) at the New York headquarters on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images

United Nations: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday told world leaders that it is time to “expose” and “hold responsible” those countries that provide funding and safe havens to terror groups, weeks after he warned Pakistan for supporting “agents of chaos”.

In his debut speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Trump said that all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and “the Islamic extremist that inspires them”.

“We will stop radical Islamic terrorism, because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, to tear up the entire world,” he said. “It is time to expose and hold responsible” nations that provide funding and safe havens to terror groups, Trump said without naming any country.

The US president said countries must deny the terrorists safe havens, transit, funding and any form of support for their “vile and sinister ideology”. “We must drive them out from our nations. It is time to expose and hold those responsible those countries who support and finance terror groups like Al-Qaeda, Hezabollah and the Taliban and others,” he said.

Trump said the US and its allies were working together to crush the terrorists and prevent the re-emergence of safe heavens they use to launch attacks.

Recalling his new strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia, Trump said it was aimed at defeating terrorists in war-torn Afghanistan. “From now onwards the security agencies will dictate the length and scope of military operations, not our betraying benchmarks and timetables set up by politicians,” he said. “I have also totally changed the rules of engagements of our fight against the Taliban and other terrorist groups.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is at the UNGA, heading his country’s delegation to the session.

Last month, Trump had issued the sternest warning yet by a US leader to Pakistan for providing safe havens to terrorists. Trump said another pillar of his new strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia was a change in America’s approach to Pakistan, considered a long-time ally of Washington. “Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror...,” Trump had said. Trump had also slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so. “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations, the Taliban, and other groups that pose a threat to the region and beyond,” Trump had said on 21 August.