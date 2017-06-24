Narendra Modi holds talks with Portugal PM Antonio Costa

Lisbon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and discussed ways to further intensify bilateral relations.

Modi, who arrived in Lisbon on the first leg of his three-nation tour, said his brief visit will further strengthen relations between India and Portugal. “Advancing bilateral engagements. PM @narendramodi & PM @antoniocostapm discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with some photographs.

The two sides are expected to sign some agreements. Departing from protocol, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva received Prime Minister Modi at the airport earlier in the day. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal on a bilateral trip, Baglay said.

Before leaving for Lisbon, Modi had said during his meeting with Costa, the two leaders will build on their recent discussions and review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions. Portuguese Prime Minister Costa tweeted this is an excellent opportunity to review the implementation of the accords agreed during his India visit and sign new agreements. Costa had visited India in January this year.

The highlight of Modi’s four-day three-nation visit will be the US leg as Modi will be meeting President Donald Trump for the first time on 26 June in Washington. From the US, he will travel to the Netherlands.