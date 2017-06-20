Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jun 20 2017. 03 28 PM IST

Ram Nath Kovind quits as Bihar governor

Ram Nath Kovind’s resignation follows his nomination as the National Democratic Alliance’s presidential candidate

PTI
A file photo of Ram Nath Kovind with BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind has resigned from the gubernatorial post. The resignation follows his nomination as the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate.

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Kovind as the governor of Bihar, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will discharge the functions of the governor of Bihar, in addition to his own duties, it said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on announced the name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit leader and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president’s post.

The presidential election, is required, will be held on 17 July. Mukherjee completes his five-year term on 24 July.

