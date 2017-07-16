Hizbul Mujahideen module unearthed in Baramulla, three arrested

Srinagar: Security forces have unearthed a module of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant outfit by arresting three persons in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

Baramulla police, assisted by other security forces, busted the module which has been active in the area to lure young boys to terrorism, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain Mir said.

More From Livemint »

Mir said the module was being spearheaded by HM commander Parvez Wani alias Mubashir, a resident of Gagloora Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Three persons have been arrested by police—Ansarullah Tantaray, resident of Raipora, Palhalan; Abdul Rashid Bhat, resident of Minipora, Sopore; and Mehrajuddin Kak, resident of Andargami, Pattan—all in Baramulla district, the SSP said.

He said the module had plans to send many boys to Pakistan on valid visa to get them trained in militant camps of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“One of the accused Abdul Rashid Bhat had visited Pakistan in the month of May this year and obtained training for undertaking terrorist activities in Khalid bin Waleed camp of HM located in PoK,” he said.

The SSP said Bhat had got the visa from Pakistani high commission in New Delhi on the recommendation of a separatist organization.

“Arms, ammunition and Rs1 lakh in Indian currency has been recovered from their possession,” he said.

Mir said the module has not only been luring young boys to militancy, but providing all logistic support to other militants of the outfit as well.

A case under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in Pattan police station and investigation has been taken up, he said.

He said recently Baramulla police saved around 10 boys meant to be inducted in militant ranks and handed them over to their parents.