Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 03 04 PM IST

Three militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

J&K police say the identity and group affiliation of the three militants killed in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district is being ascertained
PTI
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulab Bagh area of Tral in Pulwama after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there. Photo: AFP
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulab Bagh area of Tral in Pulwama after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: Three militants were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The bodies have been recovered from the encounter site where the search operation was still in progress, a police official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Gulab Bagh area of Tral in Pulwama after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there. As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them resulting in an encounter.

