Modi in Israel Day 1 Live: Narendra Modi arrives in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu receives him at airport

Tel Aviv: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel on a historic visit, the first by an Indian premier to the Jewish state, during which he will have in-depth talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on issues of mutual and global concerns like terrorism and security. In a break from protocol, Netanyahu received Modi at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

“Apka swagat hai mere dost (Welcome, my friend),” Netanyahu told Modi in Hindi with his hands folded in a namaste. The Israeli prime minister will accompany Modi closely throughout his three-day trip—a gesture customarily reserved for US presidents.

Here are the live updates from Day 1 of PM Narendra Modi’s Israel visit:

■ “This is a ground-breaking visit,” says Modi in his address at Ben Gurion airport. “Building a progressive partnership in all the areas will shape my conversation with my friend Netanyahu.” Modi says he will discuss with his Israeli counterpart common threats, such as terrorism, for both nations. (PTI)

■ “Apka swagat hai mere dost (Welcome, my friend),” Netanyahu tells Modi in Hindi with his hands folded in a namaste. “We can do even more, even better together,” he says while describing Modi as a “great world leader”. (PTI)

■ National anthems of India and Israel played by the military band at the Ben Gurion airport. All senior Israeli ministers were at the airport. (PTI)

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu receives him, breaking protocol. (PTI)