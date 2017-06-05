Orlando shooting: gunman kills five former colleagues, himself

The 45-year-old shooter, who has not been identified by authorities yet, had both a gun and a knife in his possession. Photo: John Raoux/AP

Orlando (Florida): A man who had been fired in April from his job at a Florida company opened fire on his former colleagues on Monday, killing five people before taking his own life, authorities said.

Four people were killed at the scene, while a fifth died at a hospital, Orange County sheriff Jerry Demings said. Seven people survived the ordeal.

The business, Fiamma, makes awnings for recreational vehicles.

Demings said the incident was being treated as a “workplace violence incident” and did not appear to have any links to terror.

The 45-year-old shooter, who has not been identified by authorities yet, had both a gun and a knife in his possession. All of the dead were former co-workers.

The assailant allegedly beat up another employee at the business in 2014, but no charges were filed, the sheriff said.

“It is a sad day for us here once again in Orange County,” Demings said.

A year ago, Orlando—a hub of Florida’s resort industry and popular with tourists—was the scene of a mass shooting in a nightclub that left 49 people dead and dozens more wounded.