Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar linkage with tax returns, PAN today

The Supreme Court in its verdict could either uphold the law or strike it down by holding it unconstitutional. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the government’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as for obtaining and retaining permanent account number (PAN).

A bench comprising justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan heard three petitions, filed by Binoy Vishwam, a senior Communist Party of India leader; Bezwada Wilson, a Dalit rights activist; and S.G. Vombatkere, a retired army officer, against the decision.

As per the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, the unique identity number is mandatory only to receive social welfare benefits. But according to the provisions of Finance Act 2017, the Aadhaar number or Aadhaar enrolment number will be mandatory to file income tax returns and to apply for a new PAN. An existing PAN can be declared void if the taxpayer does not link it with Aadhaar by 31 July.

Senior advocates Arvind Datar and Shyam Divan had argued that the decision to link Aadhaar with PAN is legally unsustainable as the validity of Aadhaar is yet to be decided by the court.

In August 2015, a three-judge bench referred the issue of whether an Indian citizen enjoys the fundamental right to privacy to a larger constitution bench, which is yet to be constituted.

The court in its verdict could either uphold the law or strike it down by holding it unconstitutional. Alternatively, the court could also stay the law till the constitution bench decides the larger issue on privacy.