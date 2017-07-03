Rahul Gandhi says disability tax under GST ‘insensitive’

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of being “insensitive” towards the most vulnerable sections of society by imposing “disability tax” on wheelchairs and Braille typewriters, and demanded its full rollback.

The goods and services tax (GST) on Braille typewriters and papers, carriages for the disabled and wheelchairs and other assistive devices have been fixed at rates varying between 5 to 18%.

“GST on disability aids like wheelchairs and Braille typewriters, once again shows this government’s complete insensitivity towards our most vulnerable. “Congress Party demands a full roll back of this ‘disability tax’ that will put millions of our disabled people through further hardship,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Congress party also put out a picture showing imposition of GST on wheelchairs and Braille paper.

“By hastily rolling out GST, Modi Govt has abandoned those who need its support the most. #GSTTamasha,” said a tweet put out by the party on its handle.