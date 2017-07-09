Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 02 12 PM IST

Sri Lankan Navy arrests three Tamil Nadu fishermen

Three Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for fishing in the island nation’s territorial waters

PTI
This is the second instance of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in July. Earlier, on 6 July, eight fishermen from the state were taken into custody and their two boats seized. Photo: Bloomberg
This is the second instance of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in July. Earlier, on 6 July, eight fishermen from the state were taken into custody and their two boats seized. Photo: Bloomberg

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Three Tamil Nadu fishermen were on Sunday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly fishing in the island nation waters.

The fishermen from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district were detained off Karainagar in northern Sri Lanka, a state fisheries official said.

    They were later taken to Kangesanthurai port, fisheries assistant director Sivakumar said.

    This is the second instance of arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Lankan Navy this month. Earlier, on 6 July, eight fishermen, also hailing from Pudukottai district, were taken into custody and their two boats seized.

    There has been a spurt in the detention of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka since June, when more than 50 fishermen were held, prompting state’s chief minister K. Palaniswami to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure their release.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 02 12 PM IST
    Topics: Indian fishermen  Sri Lanka  Sri Lanka Navy  fishermen arrested Tamil Nadu

