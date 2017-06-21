Presidential election: Lalu Prasad to go with opposition parties
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad says his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate
Latest News »
- The Donald Trump-shaped hole in Queen Elizabeth II’s speech
- Phase-I of air connectivity under UDAN by Sept: Ashok Gajapathi Raju
- RBI monetary policy committee turns less hawkish, awaits data, shows minutes
- Presidential elections: JD (U) in Kerala not to back Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature
- India most reliable partner for Afghanistan: Pentagon
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate.
“We will go with the decision of opposition parties, which will meet in New Delhi tomorrow,” he told reporters.
More From Livemint »
Lalu brushed aside questions on the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), extending support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s pick for the president’s post, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind.
The RJD supremo had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election. Congress has refused support to Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature and said the opposition will put up its own presidential candidate.