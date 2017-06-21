Presidential election: Lalu Prasad to go with opposition parties

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate.

“We will go with the decision of opposition parties, which will meet in New Delhi tomorrow,” he told reporters.

Lalu brushed aside questions on the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), extending support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s pick for the president’s post, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind.

The RJD supremo had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election. Congress has refused support to Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature and said the opposition will put up its own presidential candidate.