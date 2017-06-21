Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 06 55 PM IST

Presidential election: Lalu Prasad to go with opposition parties

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad says his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate

PTI
Lalu Prasad had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election. Photo: PTI
Lalu Prasad had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election. Photo: PTI

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Wednesday said his party will go with other opposition parties in their choice for a presidential candidate.

“We will go with the decision of opposition parties, which will meet in New Delhi tomorrow,” he told reporters.

    Lalu brushed aside questions on the Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), extending support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s pick for the president’s post, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind.

    The RJD supremo had earlier flayed the NDA for not consulting opposition parties and evolve a consensus on the presidential election. Congress has refused support to Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature and said the opposition will put up its own presidential candidate.

    First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 06 23 PM IST
    Topics: Presidential election Lalu Prasad Yadav opposition parties Ram Nath Kovind BJP

