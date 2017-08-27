DMK leaders meet governor to press for floor test in Tamil Nadu

Rival factions of the ruling AIADMK led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami and former chief minister O. Panneerselvam merged on 21 August with the latter settling for the deputy CM’s post. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Senior leaders of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) met Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday and urged him to direct chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to prove he has majority support.

DMK principal secretary Durai Murugan, who led the party’s delegation to the meeting, claimed that the Palaniswami government has the support of only 113 members in the 234-seat assembly.

“If the governor allows the government to continue it will be unconstitutional, undemocratic and against the ethics of politics,” said Murugan.

Rajya Sabha member and former finance minister P. Chidambaram tweeted: “AIADMK politics is low comedy turning into farce. Where is TN Governor?”

Rival factions of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) led by Palaniswami and former chief minister O. Panneerselvam merged on 21 August with the latter settling for the deputy CM’s post.

The merger spawned fresh turmoil in the AIADMK which has been in chaos since the demise of chief minister and party chief J. Jayalalithaa in December. Nineteen legislators loyal to sidelined deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran met the governor on Tuesday to withdraw their support to the chief minister.