Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 11 58 AM IST

Scientists potentially narrow MH370 search area to 3 spots

Scientists have potentially narrowed the search area for the missing Malaysian airliner to three specific locations in the southern Indian Ocean
AP
The latest analysis is based on French satellite images of ‘probably man-made’ floating objects, without evidence that they are from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Photo: Reuters
The latest analysis is based on French satellite images of ‘probably man-made’ floating objects, without evidence that they are from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Photo: Reuters

Canberra: Scientists have potentially narrowed the search area for the missing Malaysian airliner to three specific locations in the southern Indian Ocean.

But the Australian Transport Safety Bureau cautioned on Wednesday that the new drift analysis by Australian science agency CSIRO is based on French satellite images of “probably man-made” floating objects, without evidence that they are from Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

The bureau has released new analysis of the 2014 disaster that could provide potential starting points to search within a 25,000-square-kilometer (9,700-square-mile) expanse identified by a panel of experts in November as the most likely resting place of the Boeing 777 and the 239 people on board.

That expanse adjoins the original search zone far southwest of Australia that was identified through satellite analysis of the flight’s final hours.

First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 11 58 AM IST
Topics: MH370 MH370 search Malaysian Airlines missing Malaysian airliner missing plane

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share