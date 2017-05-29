Arvind Kejriwal says AAP must strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab

New Delhi: Two months after the party’s defeat in the Punjab assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on his first post-election visit to the state that AAP must strengthen its organisational structure and don the mantle of the main opposition.

AAP ended with 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly in the polls that returned the Congress party to power, ousting a Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiromani Akali Dal coalition. Since then, there have been internal murmurs of discontent with former state convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi questioning the appointment of Bhagwant Mann as chief of the AAP’s Punjab unit.

“In Punjab, we have got a responsibility to act as the opposition. We will have to work hard in this position. In the coming days, we need to revamp our organizational structure,” Kejriwal told party volunteers in Amritsar.

He added, “We need to raise our voice against the newly elected government on the promises they made to the public on jobs and farmer loans. If we have a strong organisation in the state, we can start a movement on unfulfilled promises.”