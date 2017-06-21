UP farmers perform ‘shavasana’ to protest Mandsaur killing, govt policies

Lucknow: A group of farmers on Wednesday performed ‘shavasana’ or the corpse pose on a national highway to symbolically protest killing of farmers in Mandsaur and “anti-farm” policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

As Modi performed yoga in Lucknow along with the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the farmers, under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), performed shavasana on the Lucknow-Barabanki Highway. Shavasana gets its name from the posture of a dead body.

BKU spokesman Alok Verma told PTI, “Hundreds of farmers performed ‘shavasana’ on Lucknow-Barabaki Highway near Safedabad between 9am and 11am as part of our protest today.”

Naresh Tikait, president of the union, had said that farmers from all over the country will perform yoga and block highways between 9am and 12 noon as a mark of protest. A similar protest was organised by farmers on the Lucknow-Sitapur Highway.

BKU leaders said farmers have been hit due to the “doublespeak” of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as its leaders had promised to implement the Swaminathan Commission report, “but even after three years in power we have got no assurance”. The farmers were also protesting the killing of farmers in police firing in MP earlier this month.