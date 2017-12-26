Rajinikanth to announce stand on entering politics on 31 December

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth said he will announce his stand on 31 December. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Amid speculation over his entry in politics, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he will announce his stand on 31 December.

Addressing his fans on the opening day of a six-day-long photo session with followers, the actor said he was hesitant to enter politics since he knew its dynamics. “I am not saying that I will come to politics. I will announce my stand on entering politics on 31 December,” Rajinikanth said.

Addressing fans in May for a similar photo-op, the 67-year-old actor had said, “Let us face the war when it comes” which was seen as an indication that he might enter politics. Referring to the statement made months ago, Rajinikanth on Tuesday said, “War means only election. Has it come now?”