BJP president Amit Shah seeks account of performance from Rahul Gandhi
Ranchi: BJP president Amit Shah today targeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over the rule of the Nehru-Gandhi political family, asking him to give the ‘hisab’ (account) of performance of four generations of his family.
Addressing a ‘Garib Kalayan Mela’ here, Shah said, “Rahul baba speaks a lot in America. But first of all Rahul baba should give ‘hisab’ (accounts) of his four generations which had ruled the country for 50 years”.
Stating that the BJP has launched several development programmes in the three years, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is standing like a rock with Jharkhand for its development.
Shah praised chief minister Raghubar Das and his team for taking the state on the path of development and giving a corruption-free rule in the state.
All round development has taken place in Jharkhand, he said.
He also praised the Raghubar Das government for bringing Jharkhand to the second position after Gujarat with a growth rate of 8.6%.
Shah said former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee had created Jharkhand and the present central government headed by Narendra Modi is developing it.
The BJP president said that in 2014 Modi during his Lok Sabha election campaign used to say that if the party came to power the eastern part of the country would be developed, which did not happen under to previous governments.
As many as 46,325 beneficiaries got benefits worth a total Rs340 crore under various schemes at the ‘Garib Kalyan Mela’. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Health Card, Fasal Bima Yojana and Grameen Bus Seva were some of the schemes.
