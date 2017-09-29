India’s fiscal deficit reaches 96% of full-year target in August

Net tax receipts in the first five months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs3.4 trillion, government data showed on Friday. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India reported fiscal deficit of Rs5.25 trillion ($80.42 billion) for April-August or 96.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

The deficit was 76.4% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first five months of 2017-18 fiscal year were Rs3.4 trillion, government data showed on Friday. Reuters