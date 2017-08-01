Nitish betrayed RJD, conspired with BJP to break grand alliance: Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday slammed Nitish Kumar of conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after former alliance partner and Bihar chief minister blamed him creating for creating rift within the grand alliance.

“Nitish Kumar conspired to get case instituted against me with the help of BJP. The match was fixed between Nitish Kumar and BJP to break mahagathbandhan and form the government in Bihar. Nitish betrayed RJD,” said Lalu.

Kumar had last week dramatically resigned from the chief minister’s post, breaking his party’s, Janata Dal (United), alliance with RJD. Less than 24 hours later, however, Nitish took oath as Bihar CM for the 6th time, forming an alliance government with the BJP.