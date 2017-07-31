Floods killed 92 animals, including seven rhinos, in Kaziranga National Park: govt

Flooding in Assam has caused the deaths of seven rhinos. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Over 90 animals, including seven rhinoceroses, have died due to the flooding in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, the government told Parliament on Monday.

The Assam floods have affected the Kaziranga National Park. Seven rhinos, 83 hog deer, and two sambar deer have died in the flooding, environment minister Harsh Vardhan said in a written reply. The floods have so far claimed over 70 lives in Assam. Over 25 lakh people bore the brunt of the flooding in 29 districts. The administration set up 1,098 relief camps and distribution centres in the state.

Vardhan said that based on the annual plan of operations submitted by tiger reserves, the government provides funds to them under the centrally-sponsored “project tiger” scheme through the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

The funds are used for various activities, including for measures to address flood situations such as creation of highlands and preventive structures against erosion, boats, rescue of animals, desiltation and creation of road networks, he said.