Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 10 19 PM IST

Gorkhaland outfits to hold deliberations in Delhi on 1 August

Ahead of the meeting in Delhi, all constituents of the Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee have been asked to rally support for the movement among other political parties

Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Monday. Photo: PTI
GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Monday. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

Kolkata: The Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee met in Kalimpong town on Tuesday and decided to hold its next round of deliberations on 1 August in Delhi, taking the fight for a separate state for the Nepali speaking community in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts to the capital.

The aim is to pile pressure on the Centre to intervene, said Kalyan Dewan, convenor of the committee which comprises all key political and social outfits from the hills of West Bengal.

More From Livemint »

    Ahead of the next meeting in Delhi, all constituents of the committee have been asked to rally support for the movement among other political parties, he added.

    Another person died in police firing on Monday at Mirik where there were clashes between Gorkhaland supporters and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, claimed Dewan but the administration denied vehemently.

    First Published: Tue, Jul 18 2017. 10 19 PM IST
    Topics: Gorkhaland Kalimpong Nepali speaking people Darjeeling Mirik

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share