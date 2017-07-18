Gorkhaland outfits to hold deliberations in Delhi on 1 August

Kolkata: The Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee met in Kalimpong town on Tuesday and decided to hold its next round of deliberations on 1 August in Delhi, taking the fight for a separate state for the Nepali speaking community in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts to the capital.

The aim is to pile pressure on the Centre to intervene, said Kalyan Dewan, convenor of the committee which comprises all key political and social outfits from the hills of West Bengal.

More From Livemint »

Ahead of the next meeting in Delhi, all constituents of the committee have been asked to rally support for the movement among other political parties, he added.

Another person died in police firing on Monday at Mirik where there were clashes between Gorkhaland supporters and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers, claimed Dewan but the administration denied vehemently.