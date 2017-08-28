Panaji bypoll: Meet Girish Chodankar, who gave Manohar Parrikar a good fight

Girish Raya Chodankar, who became the Congress nominee just four days before nomination papers had to be filed, got 5059 votes, or 32.56% of the total votes polled. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: For Goa Congress leader Girish Raya Chodankar, his loss to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Manohar Parrikar in the Panaji bypoll on Monday is an “honourable end to a good fight”.

“I lost to the chief minister of Goa, not just a BJP nominee. I thank people who voted for me, but in the final count voters seem to have gone with the chief minister,” Chodankar said in a phone interview. He said he takes pride in the fact that his party thought it fit to field him and he took on a serving chief minister as well as the might of the government and his party (BJP) behind him.

Another reason why Chodankar considers his fight “honourable” is that the Congress party “upheld the democratic values by putting up a fight”.

“Parrikar is not heading a democratic government. He is heading a government against the mandate of the people. We upheld the democratic values by giving him a tough fight,” he said.

The 50-year-old All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary is not using any euphemism like “honourable fight” for his loss.

If one considers the Congress party’s embarrassingly prolonged struggle to find a nominee against Parrikar before it zeroed in on Chodankar, the election outcome does suggest that Chodankar made a contest out of a seemingly foregone proposition. He got 5059 votes, 4803 less than Parrikar, or 32.56% of the total votes polled.

For someone who became a nominee just four days before nomination papers had to be filed, this is quite a good share of votes, according to local political analysts. More so when it was Chodankar’s first ever direct election.

“Chodankar did give a creditable fight. The Congress and anti-BJP votes in Panaji are limited to 5,000. The result shows that Chodankar held on to this vote share. Also, Parrikar’s tenure as the defence minister does not seem to have helped him because his victory margin is less than 5,000. In 2012, he had won by over 6,000 votes,” said Paresh Prabhu, Panaji-based political commentator and editor of local Marathi daily Navprabha.

“Parrikar knew since March that he will contest from Panaji but I got only few days to campaign. I made a sincere attempt to reach out a maximum number of voters in this limited time,” Chodankar said.

A Commerce post-graduate with a degree in education as well, Chodankar has risen through the ranks in the Congress party right from the level of a booth worker. His big moment came in June 2013 when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi picked him up as AICC secretary in a big organisational reshuffle.

As the AICC in-charge of the Congress party’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Chodankar was part of the AICC committee formed by Rahul Gandhi to select the NSUI president through an open application system in May this year.

“He got noticed as a very active youth Congress leader in Goa. He has a good grip over organisational matters and is a loyal Congress worker. This defeat won’t affect his prospects in the party because we knew Parrikar was going to win,” said a Goa Congress functionary, who has worked with Chodankar both in Goa and Delhi, requesting anonymity.

A Congress legislator in Goa, who helped Chodankar in the campaign and who did not wish to be named, said the election, irrespective of the outcome, would in fact help Chodankar.

“Loyalty counts for much when the party is sinking and people are leaving. That Girish agreed to contest against the biggest leader in Goa bears out his loyalty and credentials. Mind you, the battle was lost in the mind when three persons publicly refused to fight against Parrikar,” said the Congress legislator.

Asked if he would be rewarded by the party for his fight, Chodankar said as a “true soldier of the Congress party” he did not look for rewards.

“I will continue to raise the issues I raised in the campaign. There are significant takeaways for the Congress from this by-poll. We did not have much by the way of party organisation before the election. Now, we have built an organisation network in the process of this election. There is a tremendous energy among the workers which will help us in the long run,” Chodankar said.