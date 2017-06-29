Rs10 lakh reward for information on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday announced a reward of Rs10 lakh for anyone giving whereabouts of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, who is missing for over eight months now.

People willing to share any information on the whereabouts of Najeeb can contact the CBI investigators on 011-24368641, 24368638, 24368634 and 9650394796, the agency officials said.

The CBI, which is probing the mysterious disappearance of Najeeb, had recently visited the Mahi-Mandvi hostel in JNU from where he had gone missing.

Nejeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees recently met CBI officers investigating the case and gave them details of the events before her son disappeared from his hostel. She had told officials that Najeeb had returned to the university on 13 October 2016 after a holiday. On the intervening night of 15-16 October, Najeeb called her up to tell her that “something was wrong”. His roommate later told her that he had been injured in a fight, she had said.

Following the conversation, Fatima said she took a bus from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to reach Delhi. After reaching Anand Vihar, she spoke to him over the phone and asked him to meet her at a hotel where she was staying. But, she said, in her complaint, that there was no trace of Najeeb and then she reached his room (no. 106) in Mahi- Mandvi Hostel.

With the Delhi police failing to find her son, Fatima approached the Delhi High Court demanding a CBI probe. On 16 May, a bench of justices G.S. Sistani and Rekha Palli handed over the investigation to the CBI with the direction that it has to be monitored by an officer not less than the rank of DIG.

The matter has been posted for hearing on 17 July.