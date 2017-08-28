Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 01 10 PM IST

Schemes like Jan Dhan gave wings to millions of aspirations: Narendra Modi

On the completion of three years of Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Narendra Modi describes the scheme as a ‘historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream’
PTI
Narendra Modi said in his Twitter post that the government has given ‘wings to millions of aspirations’ through the Jan Dhan scheme, as also Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India programme. Photo: Bloomberg
Narendra Modi said in his Twitter post that the government has given ‘wings to millions of aspirations’ through the Jan Dhan scheme, as also Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India programme. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: On the completion of three years of the Jan Dhan Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government has given “wings to millions of aspirations” through this scheme as also the social security schemes, Mudra Yojana and Stand-Up India programme.

The prime minister said the government’s efforts to bring about a qualitative and transformative change in the lives of the poor and marginalised continue with “immense vigour”.

“Today, Jan Dhan Yojana completes 3 years. I congratulate the crores of people, particularly the poor, who benefitted from this initiative,” Modi tweeted.

“Jan Dhan Revolution is a historic movement to bring the poor, downtrodden and marginalised into the financial mainstream,” he added.

In another tweet, Modi said, “Through Jan Dhan Yojana, social security schemes, MUDRA & Stand-Up India, we have given wings to millions of aspirations.”

On Sunday, the prime minister had said that 30 crore new families have got Jan Dhan accounts in which almost Rs65,000 crore have been deposited.

He had said he felt “a great sense of fulfilment that within three years, the last man on the fringes of the society has become a part of the mainstream economy of the country.”

First Published: Mon, Aug 28 2017. 01 10 PM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi Jan Dhan Yojana financial inclusion Mudra Yojana Stand-Up India

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share