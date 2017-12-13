Failure on food security agreement may damage WTO’s credibility, says India

Without naming the United States, a commerce ministry statement said in the agriculture negotiations in Buenos Aires, “a major country stated categorically that they cannot agree to any permanent solution on the public stockholding issue at MC11.” Photo: AFP

Buenos Aires: India on Tuesday said an imminent failure to agree to a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security purposes at the 11th ministerial conference (MC11) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) may irreversibly damage the credibility of the multilateral body and pose a severe threat to the successful conclusion of the biannual conference.

Without naming the United States, a commerce ministry statement said in the agriculture negotiations in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, “a major country stated categorically that they cannot agree to any permanent solution on the public stockholding issue at MC11.”

While a permanent solution would have given more legal certainty and flexibility to India to run its food security programmes, India’s current public distribution system will not be impacted by the indecision as it is protected under a previous agreement reached at Bali in 2012 that runs in perpetuity.

Earlier in the day, assistant US trade representative Sharon Bomer Lauritsen informed the participants that she does not have a mandate to allow a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security purposes in this round of talks of the 164-member multilateral trade body.

Later in a meeting facilitated by chair of MC11 Susana Malcorra, Indian trade minister Suresh Prabhu met US trade representative Robert Lighthizer. “The USTR told the minister that the US has difficulties with the WTO system and not with India,” an Indian trade diplomat said, on the condition of anonymity.

“India is surprised and deeply disappointed that despite an overwhelming majority of Members reiterating it, a major member country has reneged on a commitment made two years ago to deliver a solution of critical importance for addressing hunger in some of the poorest countries of the world,” the Indian commerce ministry statement said.

India said it continues to participate in the efforts to draft a credible Ministerial Declaration at Buenos Aires. “We are firm that any Ministerial Declaration must reaffirm the principles of the multilateral trading system, the completion of the Doha Development Agenda, the centrality of development and the availability of special and differential treatment and other concerns of developing countries,” it added.

The Indian trade official said though India will remain engaged in committee meetings on e-commerce, fisheries and other issues on the table, it cannot be expected to show more flexibility than what it has already stated. While India is opposed to any negotiating mandate for new issues such as e-commerce at MC11, it wants negotiations to continue on elimination of fisheries subsidies to continue post MC11.

However, in case there is no consensus on a draft floated by the MC11 chair for a ministerial declaration, the conference could end with a chair’s summary. “We will ensure that such a chair’s summary protects mandate for a permanent solution,” the trade official quoted earlier said.

WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said as landing zones in agriculture and elimination of fisheries subsidies remained elusive, the MC11 chair has asked the facilitators of various committees to focus on preparing post MC11 work programmes that could be part of the ministerial declaration to be adopted on Wednesday.

Asked whether one can conclude MC11 to be a failure with no concrete decision now expected in agriculture and fisheries, Rockwell said: “It would be risky because we don’t know what will come up tomorrow.”

