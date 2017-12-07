' #Congress didn't understand your pain during flood, #BJP gave 1500 Cr to stand #Banaskantha up again, Uproot Congress and make #BJP win this election'-CM @vijayrupanibjp at Malan #Gujarat #GujaratElection2017— Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) December 7, 2017
Gujarat Elections 2017 LIVE: Modi govt cannot match up to GDP growth levels during UPA rule, says Manmohan Singh
Highlights
- 1.53 pm ISTUproot Congress and make BJP win Gujarat elections: Vijay Rupani
- 1.45 pm ISTYogi Adityanath to address rally in Rajkot
- 1.28 pm ISTDemonetisation was wrong decision, says Manmohan Singh
- 1.24 pm ISTBJP not acting against the corrupt, says Manmohan Singh in Rajkot
- 1.20 pm ISTThe battle for Rajkot-West seat
- 12.53 pm ISTRahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat from 8 to 11 December
- 12.36 pm ISTThe Patel factor in Gujarat assembly elections 2017
- 12.09 pm ISTFormer PM Manmohan Singh will be in Rajkot today
- 11.52 am IST977 candidates, including 57 women, in the fray in first phase of voting
- 11.47 am ISTPM Modi interacts with BJP workers via audio bridge
- 11.30 am ISTRahul Gandhi raises farmers’ plight in his latest tweet
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted to a higher gear on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat elections, what will numerous party heavyweights making a beeline to address rallies in the statePrime Minister Narendra Modi will be spearheading the BJP’s attempt to woo voters with a rally planned in Surat. BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several other senior leaders are also holding rallies today.Congress, not to be left behind, has sent former prime minister Manmohan Singh to Rajkot to with teachers, professors and professionals on ‘matters of concern’. Congress president-in-waiting Rahul Gandhi, however, doesn’t have a rally planned today. .Here are the latest updates and developments from today’s campaign trail for Gujarat elections:
- 1.53 pm IST Uproot Congress and make BJP win Gujarat elections: Vijay RupaniGujarat CM on Thursday exhorted people of Gujarat to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming elections, and rebuked the Congress for their inaction on the flood situation in Banaskantha earlier this year. He was speaking at a rally in Malan, Palanpur.
- 1.45 pm IST Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Rajkot
1.45 pm IST Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Rajkot
- 1.28 pm IST Demonetisation was wrong decision, says Manmohan SinghFormer PM Dr Manmohan Singh in Rajkot reiterated his stand that demonetisation has been proven wrong decision for the nation. Singh also said that each community is unhappy with the BJP government. He also said that the Congress has a special vision for Gujarat. (Tv9 Gujarati)
- 1.24 pm IST BJP not acting against the corrupt, says Manmohan Singh in RajkotFormer Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh in Rajkot: “To equal the UPA’s ten-year average, the economy will have to grow at 10.6% in the fifth year, I would be happy if it were to happen but I frankly do not think it will.”On corruption within the Congress and BJP, Singh says, “Whoever faced corruption allegations during UPA was dealt with strictly, but the same cannot be said about BJP, they have not acted on corruption in their rule.”On Narmada issue, Dr Singh says, “Modiji says he took up Narmada issue with me but I don’t remember him talking to me about this issue, though whenever he wanted to meet me I never refused,was always ready as being PM it was my responsibility to meet all CMs.”
- 1.20 pm IST The battle for Rajkot-West seatGujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani is facing tough challenge from Congress’ Indranil Rajyaguru in Rajkot-West seat, which is considered ‘safe’ for the BJP. Read more
- 12.53 pm IST Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat from 8 to 11 December
12.53 pm IST Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat from 8 to 11 December

- 12.36 pm IST The Patel factor in Gujarat assembly elections 2017This year’s Gujarat elections is the first time the Patel community has split so starkly and that this has the potential to disrupt the state’s politics. The community, which accounts for nearly 12% of the state’s population, was once instrumental in the BJP’s rise in Gujarat in the early nineties, after the Congress alienated them. Read more
- 12.09 pm IST Former PM Manmohan Singh will be in Rajkot today
12.09 pm IST Former PM Manmohan Singh will be in Rajkot today
- 11.52 am IST 977 candidates, including 57 women, in the fray in first phase of votingA total of 977 candidates including 57 women are in fray from 50 political parties as well as independents. Polling will take place across 24,689 polling stations. Read more
- 11.47 am IST PM Modi interacts with BJP workers via audio bridgeOn Thursday, PM Modi interacted with the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST) members and members from coastal areas via audio bridge in which will hear their concerns on Cyclone Ockhi.
11.47 am IST PM Modi interacts with BJP workers via audio bridge
At 10 AM today, will interact with BJP4Gujarat SC, ST Morcha Karyakartas and Karyakartas belonging to coastal areas of Gujarat. At 11 AM will inaugurate the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre and will then go to Surat, where I will address a rally.
11.30 am IST Rahul Gandhi raises farmers' plight in his latest tweet
Asking his 9th question in the 'question a day' series, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked, "Neither loan waiver, nor remunerative price for produce, neither received crop insurance benefit, nor were tube wells installed." The Congress leader also used the 'Gabbar' jibe to target the prime minister "Agriculture hit by Gabbar Singh, land snatched and the (Ánnadatta) farmer was rendered useless. PM sahib should explain why such step-motherly treatment with the farm labour," he also said on Twitter.

प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 9वाँ सवाल:
न की कर्ज़ माफ़ी
न दिया फसल का सही दाम
मिली नहीं फसल बीमा राशि
न हुआ ट्यूबवेल का इंतजाम
खेती पर गब्बर सिंह की मार
छीनी जमीन, अन्नदाता को किया बेकार
PM साहब बतायें, खेडुत के साथ क्यों इतना सौतेला व्यवहार?
