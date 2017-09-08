Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma has ‘absolutely historic destructive potential’

The inhabitants of the Sandy town neighbourhood clearing off wreckages in a street in Marigot on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Photo: AFP

Washington: US President Donald Trump warned of Hurricane Irma’s destructive potential on Friday as the Category 5 storm headed toward Florida and urged residents in its path to heed government recommendations.

“This is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential. I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant and to heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement,” Trump said in a videotaped statement. Reuters