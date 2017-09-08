Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma has ‘absolutely historic destructive potential’
Donald Trump warns of Hurricane Irma’s destructive potential and urges residents in its path to heed government recommendations
Washington: US President Donald Trump warned of Hurricane Irma’s destructive potential on Friday as the Category 5 storm headed toward Florida and urged residents in its path to heed government recommendations.
“This is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential. I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant and to heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement,” Trump said in a videotaped statement. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 09 41 PM IST
Topics: Hurricane Irma Donald Trump Florida Irma Hurricane
