Last Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 09 41 PM IST

Donald Trump says Hurricane Irma has ‘absolutely historic destructive potential’

Donald Trump warns of Hurricane Irma’s destructive potential and urges residents in its path to heed government recommendations
Doina Chiacu
The inhabitants of the Sandy town neighbourhood clearing off wreckages in a street in Marigot on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Photo: AFP
Washington: US President Donald Trump warned of Hurricane Irma’s destructive potential on Friday as the Category 5 storm headed toward Florida and urged residents in its path to heed government recommendations.

“This is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential. I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant and to heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement,” Trump said in a videotaped statement. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 09 41 PM IST
