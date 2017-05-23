Manchester Arena attack: UK police identify suicide bomber as Salman Abedi

Sikhs wave placards before a vigil for the victims of Manchester Arena attack, in Manchester on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

London: A man who killed 22 people in the Manchester Arena suicide bomb attack on a was named by British police on Tuesday as 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

“I can confirm that the man suspected of carrying out last night’s atrocity is 22-year-old Salman Abedi,” Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins told reporters, adding that he would not make any further comments about Abedi at this stage.

“Our priority, along with the police counter terrorism network and our security partners, is to continue to establish whether he was acting alone or working as part of a wider network.”

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Monday night carnage, but a top American intelligence official said the claim could not be verified.