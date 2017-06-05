Bandipora attack: Rajnath Singh praises ‘unmatched bravery’ of CRPF jawans, police

Rajnath Singh congratulated the CRPF, particularly its 45th battalion, and the Jammu and Kashmir police for their alertness. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The terrorists who tried to storm a CRPF camp in a pre-dawn suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir intended a prolonged siege and extensive damage, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Giving the details of the attack in which four militants were killed while attacking CRPF’s Sumbal camp in Bandipora district, Singh said the heavily-armed “fidayeen” terrorists approached the paramilitary camp with the intent of breaching it. “The terrorists were heavily-armed with automatic rifles, grenades and incendiary material such as petrol, and were carrying dry rations. It indicated that the terrorists intended a prolonged siege and extensive damage,” he said in a statement.

The home minister said the terrorists attempted entry by cutting the wire fencing and shooting at the sentry. “The sentries responded with alacrity and returned their fire. Heavy exchange of fire took place during which the terrorists lobbed more than two dozen grenades in an attempt to escape,” he said. However, Singh said, the CRPF, in cooperation with personnel from the adjoining Jammu and Kashmir police camp, shot dead all four terrorists. The home minister said the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir police showed exemplary courage and valour in thwarting the terrorists’ attempts.

He said a massive recovery of arms and ammunition, including grenades, explosives and automatic weapons has been made from neutralized terrorists. “It is inspiring to see CRPF men staying awake all night and maintaining tight vigil, and to see the Jammu and Kashmir police coming to the CRPF’s assistance quickly,” he said. Singh congratulated the CRPF, particularly its 45th battalion, and the Jammu and Kashmir police for their “alertness and unmatched courage”.

“Their joint efforts have brought glory to our forces,” he said. The home minister said all the brave officers and jawans posted at Sumbal camp “need to be cited for their alertness and unmatched bravery”.