AIADMK Live: EPS-OPS faction removes Sasikala as general secretary, Dhinakaran questions move

New Delhi/Chennai: The unified All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday resolved to annul the appointment of V. K. Sasikala as the party’s interim general secretary. It said the party cannot accept anyone else other than its founder, the late M. G. Ramachandran, and the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa as general secretary.

A meeting of the general council, the apex decision making body of the party, and the executive committee passed a resolution to cancel Sasikala’s appointment. The meeting also resolved to amend the party’s by-laws, indicating that there would be no general secretary in the future.

Party affairs would now be managed by a steering committee, as announced during the merger of the factions led by chief minister K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam on 21 August.

Today’s meeting was the first since the merger of the two factions. It was attended by, among others, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam and presided over by party presidium chairman E Madusudhanan.

Here are the latest developments and updates from the AIADMK general council meeting in Chennai:

■ Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) moves Madras high court to direct Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao to convene assembly for a floor test.

■ TTV Dhinakaran responds on AIADMK general council meeting in a press conference in Madurai:

— A general council without the approval of General Secretary is invalid.

A general council without the approval of General Secretary is invalid says #TTVDhinakaran #AIADMK — Dharani Thangavelu (@DharaniT) September 12, 2017

— Tamil Nadu ministers fearing that they will lose elections,that is why they are accusing us of conniving with DMK. (ANI)

— You(EPS-OPS) claim you have support of party workers, so if you have guts let us face fresh elections. (ANI)

— Now I will ensure that this Government(Tamil Nadu) is thrown out of power. (ANI)

— The government has lost the trust the people of Tamil Nadu so the chief minister needs and his council of minister needs to resign. Everybody knows that this govt doesn’t have the support of 117 MLAS... The governor has the responsibility to ask the CM to prove majority...Time to replace the chief minister and his council of minister, News18 quoted Dhinakaran as saying.

■ AIADMK general council to annul Sasikala’s appointment as interim general secretary. (PTI)

■ All powers of general secretary is given to the chief co-ordinator and assistant chief co-ordinator, according to News18, effectively making Palaniswami and Panneerselvam top leaders of the party.

■ The temporary general secretary post has been scrapped. V.K. Sasikala has been expelled from AIADMK, News18 reports.

■ AIADMK’s R.B. Udaykumar reads out the resolution at the general council meeting:

— Temporary general secretary post stands forfeited. Sasikala is expelled.

— All announcements of TTV Dhinakaran are not binding on the party.

— The united factions of AIADMK will seek to retrieve the two-leave election symbol, which currently is under dispute before the Election Commission.

— All those appointed by Amma (Jayalalithaa) as office bearers, to continue. (ANI) Jayalalithaa will be eternal general secretary of AIADMK, Firstpost reports.

■ AIADMK General Council meeting begins, ANI reports.

■ The HC, on Monday, directed that any decision by the General Council would be subject to its decision and may be announced during the next hearing on 23 October. Earlier on Monday, a Bengaluru court had stayed the meeting in response to a petition by V. Pugazhendi from the Dhinakaran faction.

■ The general council of AIADMK has a strength of 2,780 members. The general council will be followed by an executive council meet.

■ Following the legal battle, on Monday night, Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran threatened to topple the Palaniswami government. After 19 MLAs withdrew support to Palaniswami, Dhinakaran met the governor C Vidyasagar Rao last week and reiterated the demand for a floor test against Palaniswami.

■ On Monday morning, the Madras high court dismissed a plea by MLA S. Vetrivel on Monday morning, seeking a directive to stop the meeting by the faction led by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam. The legislator then went for an appeal. But late on Monday evening, a two-judge bench refused to stay the single-judge order.