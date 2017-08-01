From Abu Dujana to Burhan Wani: Top terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Burhan Wani, was the most wanted regional commander of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, and involved in recruiting young Kashmiris for jihad.

New Delhi: From LeT commander Abu Dujana to Hizbul Mujahideen’s Burhan Wani, Indian security forces have had their success in eliminating top militants of terrorists organisations in recent months.

LeT’s Dujana was among the most wanted active militants in the Kashmir valley, carrying a Rs15 lakh bounty on his head with an ‘A++’ label. Hizbul commander Burhan Wani too carried A++ label. His killing in July 2016 triggered one of the worst phases of violence in the valley.

Here is a list of top terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months:

■ Burhan Muzaffar Wani, Hizbul Mujahideen: Killed in an encounter on 8 July 2016, Wani was the top district commander of Hizbul and became a poster boy of the militancy. His killing led to widespread protests in the valley, causing unrest in 2016 leading to death of 90 people.

■ Bashir Lashkari, Lashkar-e-Taiba: Carrying a bounty of Rs10 lakh on his head, Bashir Lashkari was killed on 1 July 2017 in Anantnag district. He masterminded the gruesome murder of six policemen, including officer Feroz Dar in June.

■ Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, Hizbul Mujahideen: Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, was killed by security forces in an encounter in the Tral area of Srinagar on 27 May 2017. Bhat, had succeeded Burhan Wani as the commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

■ Sajad Ahmed Gilkar, Hizbul Mujahideen: Sajad Ahmed Gilkar was killed in a gunfight with the army on 12 July, 2017, along with two of his associates Javed Sheikh and Dawood. Gilkar had played a key role in the lynching of deputy superintendent of police Mohammad Ayub Pandith in Nowhatta on 23 June, and was also involved in a number of other terror-related incidents.

■ Junaid Mattoo, Lashkar-eiTaiba: One of the top Lashkar commander, Mattoo and his accomplice Muzamil were killed in an encounter with security forces in Arwani village of Bijbihara in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on 16 June this year.