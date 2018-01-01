Triple talaq bill to be introduced in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday
New Delhi: The contentious bill that criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims, already passed by the Lok Sabha, is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
The bill, which makes instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, was passed by the lower house last week.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the Rajya Sabha by law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 2 January, according to the list of business of the upper house. This bill gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking “subsistence allowance” for herself and minor children in the case of instant triple talaq or talaq-e- biddat.
A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate. Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form—spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp—would be illegal and void.
Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has claimed that various Muslim bodies in the country would move the Supreme Court if the bill is also passed by the Rajya Sabha. The bill could get stalled in the Rajya Sabha where government lacks a majority and it may be referred to a parliamentary committee for its review.
Latest News »
- Prestige buys CapitaLand’s stake in various shopping mall projects for Rs342 crore
- Banks gearing up to refer 24 of 28 large NPA accounts to NCLT
- India awaits consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
- Core sectors’ growth hits over 1 year high of 6.8% in November
- No charges on debit card transactions up to Rs2,000 from now
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Here is a spoiler for the dollar party of Indian companies
The risks to fiscal health from higher oil prices
Indian Railways’ electrification thrust an opportunity for EPC firms
RCom: where bondholders see glimmer of hope, its investors are more optimistic
Renewable energy future hinges on policy execution