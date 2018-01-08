 5 charred to death as fire breaks out in Bengaluru bar - Livemint
5 charred to death as fire breaks out in Bengaluru bar

Five employees of a bar-cum-restaurant were charred to death when a major fire broke out at Kumbaara Sangha building in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru in the early hours today
Last Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 08 57 AM IST
PTI
Representational image. The cause of fire was unknown and was being investigated, said a senior police official. Photo: iStock
Bengaluru: Five employees of a bar-cum-restaurant were charred to death when a major fire broke out at Kumbaara Sangha building in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru in the early hours on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at 2:30am at Kailash Bar and Restaurant when the employees were asleep. Police identified the victims as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all residents of Tumakuru, Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.

“An incident of fire has occurred at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara sangha building (in the vegetable market area). Fire and smoke was noticed by some persons at around 2.30 AM and fire services were pressed into action. Two fire tenders and one fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been doused,” a senior police officer said.

The cause of fire was unknown and was being investigated, he said.

First Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 08 57 AM IST
Topics: Bengaluru bar fire death Kumbaara Sangha Kalasipalya

