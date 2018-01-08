5 charred to death as fire breaks out in Bengaluru bar
Bengaluru: Five employees of a bar-cum-restaurant were charred to death when a major fire broke out at Kumbaara Sangha building in Kalasipalya in Bengaluru in the early hours on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred at 2:30am at Kailash Bar and Restaurant when the employees were asleep. Police identified the victims as Swami (23), Prasad (20), Mahesh, all residents of Tumakuru, Manjunath (45) from Hassan and Keerthi (24) from Mandya.
“An incident of fire has occurred at Kailash Bar and Restaurant located in the ground floor of Kumbaara sangha building (in the vegetable market area). Fire and smoke was noticed by some persons at around 2.30 AM and fire services were pressed into action. Two fire tenders and one fire rescue vehicle attended to it and it has been doused,” a senior police officer said.
The cause of fire was unknown and was being investigated, he said.
Latest News »
- Saudi Arabia nod for India’s plan to ferry Haj pilgrims via sea route: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- Australia’s 4-0 win represents another humbling Ashes for England
- DoT to discuss call drops with telcos, Trai on 10 January
- CES 2018: Samsung’s new Family Hub fridge is all about smartness
- SC opens debate on homosexuality, agrees to revisit 2013 ruling criminalizing it