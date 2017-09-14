Andhra CM seeks to ensure at least Rs1.2 lakh annual income by March 2019 for every household

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has also stressed on the need to improve the literacy rate in the state. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has told officials to come up with the strategies, processes and models needed to ensure that every household in the state has annual income of at least Rs1.2 lakh by March 2019.

The target was set when Naidu attended the first governing council meeting and was reviewing the work done through the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) in AP.

In the meeting, P. Chinnathataiah, director, MEPMA, informed Naidu that around two million people are members of almost 200,000 self-help groups (SHGs) in urban areas of AP. He said MEPMA has a high social capital of SHGs, slum level federations, town level federations and community resource persons. The director also said 150 community auditors will be identified from eligible SHG members and trained.

According to a statement from Naidu’s office on Tuesday evening, in the last three years, Rs6,045.01 crore was mobilized through the Bank Linkage scheme, Rs239.81 crore through Vaddi Leni Runalu (low interest loans) and 112,053 people have been trained through the Employment Through Skill Training & Placements (EST&P) scheme. Out of those trained, 77.17% were employed.

According to the Socio Economic Survey 2016-17 released by the AP government, the per capita income of the state was Rs1.22 lakh and had gone up from Rs1.08 lakh in 2015-16, an increase of 13.14%.

The survey report also stated that as per the latest estimates of the Planning Commission released in July 2013 for the year 2011-12, the poverty ratios for rural and urban areas of united Andhra Pradesh (before the state was bifurcated in 2014 to create Telangana) were 10.96% and 5.81% and the combined ratio was 9.20%. The corresponding figures for all India during the same period were 25.70%, 13.70% for rural and urban areas and the combined was 21.92%, it added.

The statement also stated that according to the Family Business Plan surveys (in AP) which are updated on a real-time basis online, 48% of the livelihood units are in the food sector (bakery, dairy etc.), 39% in the textile and handloom (kalamkari, fashion designing, garment making etc.), 5% in handicrafts (jute bags, agarbatti, bamboo products etc.) and 8% in services (salons, laundry, flour mills etc.).

Naidu also stressed the need to improve the literacy rate in AP. “34.69% of the urban poor are between the ages of 18 and 30 years and 35.48% are between 31 and 40. Although we have an advantage of a high employable section, we should improve literacy rates and promote higher education,” the release quoted him.