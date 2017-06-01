In UP, a dead civil servant gets a promotion, and a transfer

Bulandshahr: In a major embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh government, its personnel department issued promotion and transfer order to a Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer who died last November.

The department released a mega transfer list on 29 May, as per which Girish Kumar, who was a Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Varanasi, was promoted to the rank of Additional District Magistrate and transferred to Bulandshahr as City Magistrate.

The matter came to light when present City Magistrate Ram Gopal Yadav, from whom Kumar was to take charge, enquired about as to when Kumar would be joining the duty as he had to take charge as Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) at Kasganj.

Yadav said that he was waiting for Kumar to take charge as he had to leave for Kasganj to join as Additional District Magistrate (Judicial).

Confirming the development, Varanasi District Magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra told PTI over telephone that Kumar had died on 29 November 2016 after prolonged illness at Varanasi. Even his son, Rajul Sharma was given a government job on compassionate ground in January.