Amarnath Yatra attack a crime against humanity, says Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday night termed the attack on Amarnath pilgrims as “a crime against humanity” and called for decisive action against its perpetrators.

Party vice president Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again”.

Sonia said the government should order a thorough probe into any security lapses. She expressed deep shock over the death of seven pilgrims in the militant attack that took place around 8.20pm in Anantnag district of south Kashmir and asked the government to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured.

“The attack on the devotees of Lord Shiva is a crime against humanity. The entire nation is in shock,” she said in a statement.

The government should ensure the safety of the pilgrims, she added.

Rahul said India will never be intimidated by “these terrorist cowards”. “I share the pain & anguish of families who lost loved ones in the terror attack on innocent Amarnath Yatris today,” he tweeted.