Social status of elderly hasn’t improved in past 15 years: report

New Delhi: Despite several policies and schemes for the elderly, their medical, social and financial status has not improved in the past 15 years, according to a survey conducted by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at the United Nations in association with Agewell Foundation, a Delhi-based NGO.

The national study, called “Changing needs and rights of older people in India—a review 2017”, released on Wednesday involved 15,000 elderly people across 300 districts of 25 states and Union territories in India.

“Approximately 59% respondents said that social status of older people in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated during the past 15 years. Over 47% elderly said that healthcare status of older people has not improved at all during the past 15 years. Over 36% elderly stated that financial status of older people has not improved during last 15 years,” the survey report said.

The study said that the government has formulated several well-intentioned policies and laws but there is no effective implementation mechanism and most of the policies and provisions remain just on paper.

According to the survey, every seventh elderly admitted that he/she has experienced violence in old age. Overall, 12.6% elderly claimed that they were mistreated in public places and almost every 10th elderly was mistreated at home as well as public places. Over 46.82% elderly complained that the protection mechanism is not stronger or effective enough to ensure protection of human rights of older people of India.

As far as human rights of the elderly are concerned, more than half (53.5%) the respondents admitted that they had been mistreated in their old age. Out of them, 58% elderly claimed that the place of mistreatment is their own home. Moreover, 30% elderly said they prefer to remain quiet in case of violation of their human rights and don’t raise their voices. Around 41% older people said they have no knowledge of any mechanism to protect their human rights.

According to the study, older persons, particularly aged above 80 years, are forced to suffer violation of human rights due to several factors, ranging from their poor financial, social, psychological status to their fragile health conditions.

“In India issues concerning old age are turning into bigger challenges due to the unprecedented rate of growth of this section of the population (128 million and growing). There is a strong need for well-conceived policies and their implementation, backed by strong political and administrative will power,” said Himanshu Rath, founder chairman of Agewell Foundation.

“Social security system, old age healthcare, empowerment of older people and protection of human rights of older people are burning issues, which need to be addressed on priority basis. There is a widespread anxiety among older people, particularly younger older people (60-70 years) about the current old age scenario in the society,” he said.