Cabinet reshuffle: BJP’s Tikamgarh MP Virendra Kumar appointed as minister of state

Virendra Kumar, a Dalit leader and six-term Lok Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh, was appointed as a minister of state in the reshuffle that happened on Sunday.

Kumar, 63, who was part of the JP movement and was jailed during the Emergency, has an MA in Economics and a PhD in child labour.

He is the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on labour, and has been chairman of the joint committee on office of profit and member of National Social Security Board.

During his stint in Parliament, he has been a member of the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Privileges, Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, Kumar is said to have worked to remove barriers of caste and class and building orphanages, schools and old-age homes.

He was a member of ABVP for nearly five years before joining Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the Sangh’s youth wing, in 1982. He was the convener of Bajrang Dal in Sagar district in 1987 and was associated with management and functioning of a gaushala and Gau Seva Sangh Sanstha in Sagar.