RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at Kerala school despite curbs

Kerala has witnessed political violence involving activists from the ruling CPI(M) and the RSS. Photo: Hindustan Times

Palakaad: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today unfurled the national flag at a school here defying a district administration order that only elected representatives, school authorities or government officials could hoist the tricolour at the government-aided institution.

Palakaad district collector P. Marykutty issued an order late last night stating that since Karnagi Amman school is government-aided, only elected representatives or school authorities could hoist the flag as per protocol, police said.

However, the RSS chief arrived at the school and unfurled the tricolour, they said. The DC said the administration will take action in the matter.

“We will give instruction to the police to register a case,” she said. Bhagwat is in the state to take part in a two-day meeting of the Sangh which began Monday.

The state has witnessed political violence involving activists from the ruling CPI(M) and the RSS.

Addressing the students, Bhagwat said, “It is our duty to remember the sacrifices and hard efforts of those who laid down their lives during the struggle for Independence. We have to bring that dedication to our lives.”

“Our independence is very sacred thing for us. We have to protect it,” he added.

Bhagwat pointed out that India did not get Independence in a day and that it was not the decision of the foreign government to do so.

“Since 1857-1947, our leaders strove to get our Independence and they sacrificed everything,” he said.