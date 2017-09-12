DA hiked to 5% for 1.1 crore central government employees, pensioners

This move will benefit about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners, it said .Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The centre on Tuesday increased dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 1% to 5%, benefiting 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners.

This decision was taken at the Union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“Release of additional instalment of DA is an increase of 1% over the existing rate of 4% of the basic pay/pension, to compensate for price rise,” according to an official statement. The new rate will be applicable from 1 July.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs3,068.26 crore per annum and Rs2,045.50 crore in the financial year 2017-18 (for a period of 8 months from July 2017 to February 2018).

This move will benefit about 49.26 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners, it said.PTI