India capable of defending itself in all spheres: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his address during the country’s 71st Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government accorded priority to national security and asserted that the country was capable of defending itself in all spheres.

The prime minister’s comments in his Independence Day speech came in the backdrop of a standoff between the troops of India and China in Dokalam.

“National security is our priority. We are capable of defending our country in all spheres,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. India was capable to take on any challenge in any frontier—land, sea or the cyber space, he added.