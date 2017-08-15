India capable of defending itself in all spheres: Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech said the govt accorded priority to national security, asserting that the country was capable of defending itself in all spheres
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government accorded priority to national security and asserted that the country was capable of defending itself in all spheres.
The prime minister’s comments in his Independence Day speech came in the backdrop of a standoff between the troops of India and China in Dokalam.
“National security is our priority. We are capable of defending our country in all spheres,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. India was capable to take on any challenge in any frontier—land, sea or the cyber space, he added.
First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 09 49 AM IST
Latest News »
- India needs next-generation infrastructure: Narendra Modi
- Intel’s Brian Krzanich becomes third CEO to quit Donald Trump business council
- Gorakhpur tragedy: Narendra Modi says entire nation is with affected families
- Bill Gates makes largest donation since 2000 with $4.6 billion pledge
- Donald Trump denounces white supremacists amid backlash to response
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share