Bill introduced in LS for setting up petroleum institute in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: A bill providing for setting up of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy in Andhra Pradesh was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The institute would be established in Visakhapatnam district in pursuance of the central government’s commitment for setting up a petroleum university under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, according to the Objects and Reasons of the bill.

‘The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017’ was introduced by minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

To be declared as an institution of national importance, the institute would provide high quality education and conduct advance research in all aspects relating to the conventional hydrocarbons, the Objects and Reasons said.

Among others, the institute would actively pursue research and development in the fields such as liquefied natural gas, biofuels and renewables.

“The curriculum of the institute is proposed to be a specialised one and would include advanced programmes at the post-graduate and doctoral level,” the bill said.

Under the bill, there is a provision for constituting a board of governors as well as general council for the institute.

A tribunal of arbitrator would also be set up to decide upon any dispute arising out of a contract between the institute and any of its employee.

One member appointed by the institute, one person nominated by the employee and an “umpire appointed by the visitor,” would be part of the tribunal, the bill said.